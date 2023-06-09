Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Shares Down 1.6%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 65,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 50,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $280.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.