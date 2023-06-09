Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Shares Down 1.6%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 65,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 50,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $280.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

