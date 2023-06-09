NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $388.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,666,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,455,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The firm has a market cap of $958.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

