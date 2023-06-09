ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ObsEva by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

