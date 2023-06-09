OCO Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 51.8% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Global Management worth $82,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 674.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.