OCO Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 51.8% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Global Management worth $82,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 674.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %
Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
