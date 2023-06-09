Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) & RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Financial Contrast

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ohmyhome and RE/MAX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohmyhome $5.24 million 14.08 N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX $353.39 million 1.00 $6.11 million $0.13 149.31

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A RE/MAX 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ohmyhome and RE/MAX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.22%. Given RE/MAX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Profitability

This table compares Ohmyhome and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX 0.78% 103.70% 6.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of RE/MAX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Ohmyhome on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app. The Mortgage segment is comprised of the firm’s mortgage brokerage franchising operations under the Motto Mortgage brand name and mortgage loan processing services and licensed software under the wemlo brand. The Marketing Funds segment is involved in the operations of the marketing campaigns designed to build and maintain brand awareness and the development and operation of agent marketing technology. The Other segment focuses on the legacy operations of the booj Platform. The company was founded by David L. Liniger and Gail A. Liniger in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

