Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.65 EPS.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
