Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.65 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

