Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s (OLLI) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 512,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after acquiring an additional 437,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

