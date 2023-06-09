Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$75.00 and last traded at C$75.00. 1,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.75.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.06%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

