OMG Network Market Cap Tops $94.14 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $94.14 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00035326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

