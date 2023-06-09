OmniaVerse Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $156,741.34 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

