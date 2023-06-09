OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.66. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,041,836.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

