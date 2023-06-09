Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $31.34

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $30.61. Option Care Health shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 1,522,659 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Articles

