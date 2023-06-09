Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

