Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $8.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.40.

OSCR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oscar Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oscar Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 247,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Articles

