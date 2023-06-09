Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.47

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 1653713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.