Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

