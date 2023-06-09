Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
NYSE:BABA opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.