Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,984 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.49 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

