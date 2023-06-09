Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys Shares of 2,597 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 310,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,943,000 after acquiring an additional 215,541 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $344.06 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,608 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

