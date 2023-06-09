Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys Shares of 4,716 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

