Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $453,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $359.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

