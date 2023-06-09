Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,543 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,541,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 358,390 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.92. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $108.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.