Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes $527,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southport Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CF Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

