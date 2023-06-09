Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nutanix

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.