Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.80-$11.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $123.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

