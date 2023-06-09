Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.00 million-$435.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.59 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.80-$11.20 EPS.

NYSE OXM opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.20.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

