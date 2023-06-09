Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Koppers worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 503,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

Koppers Price Performance

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KOP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,557. The stock has a market cap of $669.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Stories

