Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America comprises 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 116,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Stories

