Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,358 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBIZ. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $252.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

