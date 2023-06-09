Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.36% of Capital Bancorp worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven M. Poynot bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,676.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $54,125. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBNK stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

