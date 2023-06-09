Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,270 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in System1 by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 755,506 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of System1 stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.