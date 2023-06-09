Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Northeast Bank makes up approximately 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.50% of Northeast Bank worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NBN traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,609. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a market cap of $328.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

