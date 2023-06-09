Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.67% of USCB Financial worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 110,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

USCB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USCB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $212.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.30.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.09 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

