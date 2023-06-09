Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.84% of One Stop Systems worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 224,744 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.96. 3,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $472,331.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

