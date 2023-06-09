Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,390 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $178.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.