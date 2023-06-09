Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,805 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. BGSF comprises about 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.86% of BGSF worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BGSF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BGSF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.46 million. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

