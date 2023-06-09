Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,146 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT comprises approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Global Medical REIT Profile

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 123,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,472. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $604.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

