Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,237 shares during the quarter. Esquire Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,133. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $361.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,554.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,554.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

