Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. 2,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,020. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.29.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.