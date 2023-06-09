PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.26 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 192,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 78,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

