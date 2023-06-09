PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.60 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. 206,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

