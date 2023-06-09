Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,769 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,217. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $222.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $230.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

