Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $120,660.72 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,550. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

