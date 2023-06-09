Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Down 2%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.41 and last traded at C$20.48. Approximately 523,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 921,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

