Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $808.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,787. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.74. The stock has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

