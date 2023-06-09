Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 24,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 648.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.0 %

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 389,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.