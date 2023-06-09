Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 42,600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 734.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,978,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,570,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

