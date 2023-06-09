Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 19,600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 743,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,979 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.36. 2,408,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,274. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.65. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

