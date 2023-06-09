Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Centene Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 914,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,997. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.