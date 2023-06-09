Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 36,435 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 192,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,088. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

